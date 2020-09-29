Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) will post $33.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.60 million and the highest is $34.00 million. Farmers National Banc reported sales of $28.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year sales of $130.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.20 million to $134.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $126.00 million, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $128.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Farmers National Banc.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.57%.

FMNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmers National Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 7.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 30.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 18.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 28,832 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 233.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. 40.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.78. 6,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.92. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.