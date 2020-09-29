Farmland Partners Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FPI)

Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

Farmland Partners has decreased its dividend by 60.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Farmland Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 666.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Farmland Partners to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

FPI stock opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 1.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Farmland Partners will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Pittman purchased 5,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,445,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,727,924.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 17,000 shares of company stock worth $116,420 in the last quarter. 8.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

