Farmland Partners Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FPI)

Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

Farmland Partners has decreased its dividend by 60.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Farmland Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 666.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Farmland Partners to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

Shares of NYSE FPI opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $196.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 1.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Farmland Partners will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

In other Farmland Partners news, CEO Paul A. Pittman purchased 5,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $34,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,455,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,140,108.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 17,000 shares of company stock worth $116,420 in the last ninety days. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

