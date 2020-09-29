FERROVIAL S A/ADR’s (FRRVY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine upgraded FERROVIAL S A/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating on shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FERROVIAL S A/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get FERROVIAL S A/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRRVY opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.70. FERROVIAL S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $32.83.

Ferrovial, SA operates as an infrastructure operator and municipal services company worldwide. The company engages in the operation and maintenance of public and private infrastructures for transport, environment, industry, natural resources (oil, gas, and mining), and utilities (water and electricity); and provision of facility management services.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for FERROVIAL S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FERROVIAL S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.