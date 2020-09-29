Fetch.ai (FET) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.63 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Fetch.ai token can now be bought for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00000615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, MXC, KuCoin and Hotbit. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $52.52 million and approximately $6.63 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 20.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043011 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007007 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.18 or 0.04804684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009325 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00056846 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033833 BTC.

Fetch.ai Token Profile

FET is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 794,709,701 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai

Fetch.ai Token Trading

Fetch.ai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, IDEX, Bitrabbit, Binance, Coinsuper, MXC, KuCoin, Bittrex, Korbit, WazirX, Dcoin, Coinall, BitMax, Bitbns, BitAsset and BiKi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

