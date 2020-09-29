Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

Fifth Third Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 77.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Fifth Third Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 81.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Deutsche Bank lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.74.

Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

