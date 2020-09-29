Financial Analysis: Boxlight (BOXL) vs. Its Rivals

Boxlight (NASDAQ: BOXL) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Boxlight to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Boxlight and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxlight 0 0 2 0 3.00 Boxlight Competitors 420 1218 1395 63 2.36

Boxlight currently has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 174.19%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 24.11%. Given Boxlight’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boxlight is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Boxlight shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Boxlight shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Boxlight and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxlight -22.74% -172.34% -24.49% Boxlight Competitors 600.54% -60.07% 4.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boxlight and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boxlight $33.03 million -$9.40 million -1.76 Boxlight Competitors $519.68 million $36.32 million 43.74

Boxlight’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Boxlight. Boxlight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Boxlight has a beta of 4.19, meaning that its stock price is 319% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxlight’s competitors have a beta of 0.35, meaning that their average stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boxlight competitors beat Boxlight on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio Interactive Instructional Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; and MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging products. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

