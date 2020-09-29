Financial Analysis: Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) and Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) and Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Burning Rock Biotech and Personalis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burning Rock Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Personalis 0 0 4 0 3.00

Personalis has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.18%. Given Personalis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Personalis is more favorable than Burning Rock Biotech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.5% of Burning Rock Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Personalis shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Personalis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Burning Rock Biotech and Personalis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burning Rock Biotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Personalis $65.21 million 10.94 -$25.08 million ($1.39) -16.10

Burning Rock Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Personalis.

Profitability

This table compares Burning Rock Biotech and Personalis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burning Rock Biotech N/A N/A N/A Personalis -43.16% -31.11% -20.78%

Summary

Personalis beats Burning Rock Biotech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech develops solutions for precision medicine in oncology and early cancer detection in the People's Republic of China. The company provides companion diagnostics for targeted therapy and immunotherapy, benign/malignant tumor diagnosis, minimal residual disease monitoring, tumor recurrence and progression prediction, and tumor susceptibility tests. It also offers liquid biopsy; OncoScreen Plus, a test for therapy and immunotherapy; LungPlasma, a test for non-small cell lung cancer, including various genes that have a targeted therapy; ColonCore for testing gastrointestinal cancers; and HRDCore for testing genes associated with homologous recombination deficiency. Burning Rock Biotech was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc. operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers. The company also provides accuracy and content enhanced platform (ACE) that enhances nucleic acid preparation processes and combines it with patented assay and sequencing methods. ACE Platform offers multiple products and services, such as ACE extended cancer panel for DNA and RNA, and ACE cancer research Exome and Transcriptome. In addition, it develops NeXT Dx test, which helps oncologists to identify potential therapies and clinical trial options for cancer patients, as well as offers whole genome sequencing, which provides DNA sequencing and data analysis services; and ACE CancerPlus Test. The company also provides a liquid biopsy assay that analyzes various human genes versus the more narrowly focused liquid biopsy assays that are currently available. It serves approximately 50 biopharmaceutical customers, including a range of pharmaceutical companies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

