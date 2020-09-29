Financial Analysis: Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) & Global Payment Technologies (NYSE:GPTX)

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) and Global Payment Technologies (OTCMKTS:GPTX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

This table compares Diebold Nixdorf and Global Payment Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diebold Nixdorf -6.82% -5.88% 0.91% Global Payment Technologies N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Diebold Nixdorf and Global Payment Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diebold Nixdorf $4.41 billion 0.13 -$341.30 million ($0.14) -52.43 Global Payment Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Global Payment Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diebold Nixdorf.

Volatility and Risk

Diebold Nixdorf has a beta of 3.27, suggesting that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Payment Technologies has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.0% of Diebold Nixdorf shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Diebold Nixdorf shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Global Payment Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Diebold Nixdorf and Global Payment Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diebold Nixdorf 0 2 1 0 2.33 Global Payment Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diebold Nixdorf presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.49%. Given Diebold Nixdorf’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Diebold Nixdorf is more favorable than Global Payment Technologies.

Summary

Diebold Nixdorf beats Global Payment Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics. This segment also provides banking product-related services comprising proactive monitoring and rapid resolution of incidents through remote service capabilities or an on-site visit; and first and second line maintenance, preventive maintenance and on-demand, and managed and outsourcing services. The Retail segment offers DN Vynamic software suite; mobile point of sale and self-checkout terminals; and banknote and coin processing systems, as well as retail customer's product-related services. The company was formerly known as Diebold, Incorporated and changed its name to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in December 2016. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in North Canton, Ohio.

Global Payment Technologies Company Profile

Global Payment Technologies Inc. designs and manufactures currency validators and paper currency stackers. Its equipment is used to process currency in gaming machines and vending machines that dispense products, services, coins, and other currencies. Its customers include gaming equipment and vending machine manufacturers in the United States and internationally. Global Payment Technologies Inc. was formerly known as Coin Bill Validator Inc. and changed its name to Global Payment Technologies Inc. in November 1994. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.