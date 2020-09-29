Financial Analysis: Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) vs. Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) and Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

9.9% of Milestone Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Zimmer Biomet shares are held by institutional investors. 36.5% of Milestone Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Zimmer Biomet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Milestone Scientific and Zimmer Biomet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A Zimmer Biomet 1 3 17 2 2.87

Zimmer Biomet has a consensus target price of $150.82, indicating a potential upside of 14.33%. Given Zimmer Biomet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zimmer Biomet is more favorable than Milestone Scientific.

Volatility & Risk

Milestone Scientific has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zimmer Biomet has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Milestone Scientific and Zimmer Biomet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Scientific $8.38 million 11.63 -$7.52 million N/A N/A Zimmer Biomet $7.98 billion 3.42 $1.13 billion $7.87 16.76

Zimmer Biomet has higher revenue and earnings than Milestone Scientific.

Profitability

This table compares Milestone Scientific and Zimmer Biomet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Scientific -169.37% -236.77% -104.30% Zimmer Biomet 0.52% 10.07% 4.93%

Summary

Zimmer Biomet beats Milestone Scientific on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc. develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns. The company also offers CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances; and disposable injection handpiece for the tactile control during the injection. In addition, it provides CompuFlo Epidural, a computer controlled anesthesia system for use in various medical applications; CompuFlo Intra-Articular, a computer controlled injection system for administering corticosteroids and other medicaments; and CompuMed for use in various medical applications, such as plastic, hair restoration, and colorectal surgery, as well as podiatry, dermatology, orthopedics, and various other disciplines. Further, the company offers Cosmetic Botulinum Injection device for the pain free injection of botulinum toxin; Veterinary Nerve Block Anesthesia device; and other devices. Milestone Scientific, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T. products, including surgical, sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers dental products that include dental reconstructive implants, and dental prosthetic and regenerative products; and bone cement and office based technology products. The company's products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopaedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, oral surgeons, dentists, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.