Financial Comparison: Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) versus Gadsden Properties (NYSE:GADS)

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) and Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and Gadsden Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cushman & Wakefield -1.69% -12.14% -2.05% Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A

Cushman & Wakefield has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gadsden Properties has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cushman & Wakefield and Gadsden Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cushman & Wakefield 0 2 6 0 2.75 Gadsden Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus price target of $16.43, suggesting a potential upside of 56.46%. Given Cushman & Wakefield’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cushman & Wakefield is more favorable than Gadsden Properties.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.2% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Gadsden Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and Gadsden Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cushman & Wakefield $8.75 billion 0.26 $200,000.00 N/A N/A Gadsden Properties $40,000.00 285.38 -$2.04 million N/A N/A

Cushman & Wakefield has higher revenue and earnings than Gadsden Properties.

Summary

Cushman & Wakefield beats Gadsden Properties on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services. The company also provides owner representation and tenant representation leasing services; capital market services, such as investment sales and equity, and debt and structured financing for real estate purchase and sales transactions; and appraisal management, investment management, valuation advisory, portfolio advisory, diligence advisory, dispute analysis and litigation support, financial reporting, and property and/or portfolio valuation services on real estate debt and equity decisions. It serves real estate owners and occupiers. Cushman & Wakefield plc was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Gadsden Properties

Gadsden Properties, Inc. is a Nevada corporation that was formed on December 28, 2010. Gadsden concentrates primarily on investments in high quality income-producing assets, residential developments and other opportunistic commercial properties in secondary and tertiary markets across the United States. The Company derives value from smaller, flexible retail investments that range from $5 million to $50 million and off-market mixed-use properties ranging from $50 million to $250 million. As a result of this chosen strategy, we believe that Gadsden is developing a unique competitive advantage that generally allows the Company to invest in markets and assets that are often overlooked by larger institutional investors, such as publicly-traded REITs and other large institutional investors. As part of its strategy, Gadsden attracts specific sellers that prefer the tax deferral advantages offered through issuing operating partnership units in exchange for their properties. These real estate assets are typically operated by independent owners that are seeking to monetize their real estate holdings, and who are typically not well capitalized or well-seasoned real estate operators. These transactions create a variety of outcomes for Gadsden and the sellers Â- typically resulting in lease-up and value-added opportunities that may not be otherwise achieved. Additional information about Gadsden Properties, Inc. may be found online at www.gadsdenreit.com.

