Financial Comparison: VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) versus Deep Well Oil & Gas (NYSE:DWOG)

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) and Deep Well Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:DWOG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for VOC Energy Trust and Deep Well Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Deep Well Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Deep Well Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOC Energy Trust 84.97% 21.30% 21.30% Deep Well Oil & Gas N/A -0.80% -0.78%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.6% of VOC Energy Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.4% of Deep Well Oil & Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deep Well Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Deep Well Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOC Energy Trust $9.21 million 2.99 $11.81 million N/A N/A Deep Well Oil & Gas N/A N/A -$200,000.00 N/A N/A

VOC Energy Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Deep Well Oil & Gas.

Summary

VOC Energy Trust beats Deep Well Oil & Gas on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. VOC Energy Trust was founded in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Deep Well Oil & Gas Company Profile

Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent junior oil sands exploration and development company in Canada. The company is involved in exploring for, developing, producing, and selling crude oil. It has a 90% working interest in 6 oil sands leases; a 100% working interest in 1 oil sand lease; and a 25% working interest in 2 oil sands leases in the Peace River oil sands area of North Central Alberta, Canada. Its leases cover approximately 37,322 gross acres. The company was formerly known as Allied Devices Corporation and changed its name to Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. in September 2003. Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.