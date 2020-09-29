Financial Contrast: Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CNTE) and Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CTRA)

Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CNTE) and Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Contura Energy has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Contura Energy has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Contura Energy and Contura Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Contura Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Contura Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Contura Energy and Contura Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Contura Energy $1.65 billion 0.05 $154.52 million $9.58 0.85 Contura Energy $2.29 billion 0.06 -$316.32 million ($2.59) -2.92

Contura Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Contura Energy. Contura Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Contura Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Contura Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Contura Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Contura Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Contura Energy and Contura Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Contura Energy 9.63% 324.63% 10.30% Contura Energy -25.57% -22.29% -6.30%

Summary

Contura Energy beats Contura Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Contura Energy Company Profile

Contura Energy, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics. It operates underground and surface coal mining complexes in Northern and Central Appalachia. The company also provides coal trading and coal terminal facility services. Contura Energy, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee.

Contura Energy Company Profile

Contura Energy, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions. Contura Energy, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee.

