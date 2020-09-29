Financial Contrast: UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) vs. Creative Vistas (NASDAQ:CVAS)

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) and Creative Vistas (OTCMKTS:CVAS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UTStarcom and Creative Vistas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UTStarcom $65.82 million 0.58 -$3.91 million ($0.10) -10.80 Creative Vistas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Creative Vistas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UTStarcom.

Profitability

This table compares UTStarcom and Creative Vistas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTStarcom -5.45% -3.53% -2.10% Creative Vistas N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

UTStarcom has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Creative Vistas has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.7% of UTStarcom shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of UTStarcom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for UTStarcom and Creative Vistas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTStarcom 0 0 1 0 3.00 Creative Vistas 0 0 0 0 N/A

UTStarcom presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 131.48%. Given UTStarcom’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe UTStarcom is more favorable than Creative Vistas.

Summary

UTStarcom beats Creative Vistas on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization. The company's end-to-end broadband product portfolio, enhanced through in-house software defined networking based orchestration, enables mobile and fixed-line network operators and enterprises to build networks for a range of applications, including mobile backhaul, metro aggregation, broadband access, and Wi-Fi data offload. It is also leveraging its technology expertise to bring smart networked products to new applications, such as its GoBox automated refrigerated dispenser for retail stores. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Admiralty, Hong Kong.

Creative Vistas Company Profile

Creative Vistas, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, installation, integration, and servicing of security-related technologies and systems. Its services include consulting, audit, review, and planning services; engineering and design services; customization, software development, and interfacing services; system integration, installation, and project management; system training, technical support, and maintenance services; and ongoing maintenance, preventative maintenance and service, and upgrades. The company also offers video surveillance products and technologies. Creative Vistas, Inc. offers its products and services to government, healthcare, education, and retail markets, as well as to various sectors, including corporate facilities, mining, entertainment, and automobile through direct sales to end-users, as well as through subcontracting agreements. Creative Vistas, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Whitby, Canada.

