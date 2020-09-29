Financial Review: GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) versus Switch (NASDAQ:SWCH)

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) and Switch (NYSE:SWCH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.5% of GAN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.4% of Switch shares are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of Switch shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GAN and Switch, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAN 0 0 0 0 N/A Switch 0 1 7 1 3.00

Switch has a consensus price target of $21.19, indicating a potential upside of 32.67%. Given Switch’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Switch is more favorable than GAN.

Profitability

This table compares GAN and Switch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAN N/A N/A N/A Switch 2.03% 2.72% 0.96%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GAN and Switch’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAN $29.97 million 14.91 $1.79 million N/A N/A Switch $462.31 million 8.31 $8.92 million $0.15 106.47

Switch has higher revenue and earnings than GAN.

Summary

Switch beats GAN on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming. It also offer a range of professional and managed services designed to deploy and provide ongoing operational support for its software systems. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet. Switch, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

