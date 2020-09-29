Financial Survey: American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) & RAIT Financial Trust (NASDAQ:RASF)

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) and RAIT Financial Trust (OTCMKTS:RASF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares American Finance Trust and RAIT Financial Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Finance Trust -8.34% -1.48% -0.70% RAIT Financial Trust -236.67% -114.49% -10.53%

American Finance Trust has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RAIT Financial Trust has a beta of 4.5, meaning that its stock price is 350% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.1% of American Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of RAIT Financial Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of American Finance Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of RAIT Financial Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Finance Trust and RAIT Financial Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Finance Trust $299.74 million 2.22 $4.15 million $0.99 6.19 RAIT Financial Trust $49.26 million 0.00 -$123.46 million N/A N/A

American Finance Trust has higher revenue and earnings than RAIT Financial Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for American Finance Trust and RAIT Financial Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Finance Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 RAIT Financial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Finance Trust presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.13%. Given American Finance Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe American Finance Trust is more favorable than RAIT Financial Trust.

Summary

American Finance Trust beats RAIT Financial Trust on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

RAIT Financial Trust Company Profile

RAIT Financial Trust is an internally-managed real estate investment trust focused on providing debt financing options to owners of commercial real estate throughout the United States.

