Financial Survey: WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) vs. i-CABLE Communications (NYSE:ICABY)

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) and i-CABLE Communications (OTCMKTS:ICABY) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, i-CABLE Communications has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

80.2% of WideOpenWest shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of WideOpenWest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares WideOpenWest and i-CABLE Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WideOpenWest 1.78% -11.04% 1.11% i-CABLE Communications N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WideOpenWest and i-CABLE Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WideOpenWest $1.15 billion 0.39 $36.40 million $0.45 11.38 i-CABLE Communications $148.16 million 0.24 -$50.65 million N/A N/A

WideOpenWest has higher revenue and earnings than i-CABLE Communications.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for WideOpenWest and i-CABLE Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WideOpenWest 0 2 2 0 2.50 i-CABLE Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

WideOpenWest presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.48%. Given WideOpenWest’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe WideOpenWest is more favorable than i-CABLE Communications.

Summary

WideOpenWest beats i-CABLE Communications on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc. provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs. The company's telephony services consist of local and long-distance telephone services; business telephony and data services include fiber based, office-to-office metro Ethernet, session initiated protocol trunking, colocation infrastructure, cloud computing, managed backup, and recovery services. It serves approximately 3.2 million home and business customers in the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company was formerly known as WideOpenWest Kite, Inc. and changed its name to WideOpenWest, Inc. in March 2017. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

i-CABLE Communications Company Profile

i-CABLE Communications Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated communications services in Hong Kong. The company operates through Media, and Telecommunications segments. Its Media segment offers television subscription, domestic free television program, advertising, channel carriage, television relay, program licensing, theatrical release, and other related services. The company's Telecommunications segment includes operations related to broadband internet access, portal operations, and mobile content licensing; and telephony, network leasing, network construction, and mobile agency services, as well as other related businesses. It owns and operates wireline telecommunications network, which provides media and telecommunications services to approximately two million households. The company also produces television and multimedia content focusing on news, information, sports, and entertainment. In addition, it provides technical services; and film production, distribution, and licensing services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.