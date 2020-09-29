Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,600 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the August 31st total of 308,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 238.3 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on FINGF. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Finning International from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Finning International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Finning International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Finning International from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

OTCMKTS:FINGF traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.15. 301,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,157. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34. Finning International has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $19.53.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

