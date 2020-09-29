FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the August 31st total of 25,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 479,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FTAC remained flat at $$10.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 365,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,627. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $452.61 million, a PE ratio of 78.62 and a beta of 0.03.

About FinTech Acquisition Corp. III

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

