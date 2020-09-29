First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on First Foundation from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub lowered First Foundation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered First Foundation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Foundation has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.80.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Shares of FFWM opened at $13.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $17.64.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 21.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,331,000 after acquiring an additional 35,227 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter worth $122,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.