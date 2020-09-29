First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Short Interest Down 70.0% in September

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the August 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DVOL opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.004 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

