First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 240.5% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDEU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd during the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd during the 2nd quarter worth about $627,000.

FDEU stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

