First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the August 31st total of 182,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ FTGC traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $16.95. 115,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,308. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $19.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000.

