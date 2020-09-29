First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Short Interest Up 145.6% in September

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, an increase of 145.6% from the August 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.69. 39,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,729. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.09 and a 200-day moving average of $74.01. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $88.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1,378.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after buying an additional 113,269 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 800.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 123,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after buying an additional 109,394 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth $5,201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 498,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,216,000 after acquiring an additional 40,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 415.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 38,921 shares during the period.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

