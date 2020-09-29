First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the August 31st total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:FTA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,965. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.09. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $31.06 and a 1 year high of $57.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.261 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%.

