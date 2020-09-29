First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 15th

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

FEI stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.40.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

