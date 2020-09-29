First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (FPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has decreased its dividend payment by 28.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd alerts:

FPL stock opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.