FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives $113.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSV shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Get FirstService alerts:

NASDAQ FSV traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,409. FirstService has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $134.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.64 and a beta of 1.04.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.01 million. FirstService had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.66%. FirstService’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstService will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. FirstService’s payout ratio is -10.14%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in FirstService by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in FirstService by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.