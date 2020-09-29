FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) Senior Officer Sells C$327,140.00 in Stock

FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 2,000 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$163.57, for a total value of C$327,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,293,164.

Jeremy Alan Rakusin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 24th, Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 1,000 shares of FirstService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$167.01, for a total transaction of C$167,010.00.

On Thursday, September 17th, Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 400 shares of FirstService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$170.25, for a total transaction of C$68,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 6,000 shares of FirstService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total transaction of C$1,056,000.00.

TSE FSV opened at C$174.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$163.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$136.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.97, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FirstService Corp has a 1 year low of C$83.36 and a 1 year high of C$178.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion and a PE ratio of 125.42.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.96. The firm had revenue of C$861.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$738.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstService Corp will post 3.5600001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

