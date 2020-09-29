Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) Receives $6.84 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.84.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIT shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.35 target price on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fitbit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Fitbit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fitbit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Fitbit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Fitbit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Fitbit stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.00. 1,416,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,098,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.79. Fitbit has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $7.26.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $261.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.85 million. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fitbit will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

