Fitbit Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FIT)

Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 27,190 call options on the company. This is an increase of 180% compared to the average volume of 9,710 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIT. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Fitbit during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Fitbit during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fitbit during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Fitbit during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Fitbit during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIT traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,425,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,098,625. Fitbit has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.48.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $261.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.85 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fitbit will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FIT shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.35 target price on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.84.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

