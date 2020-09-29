Flash Trading 14.8% Lower This Week (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Flash has a total market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $337.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flash has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. One Flash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00264907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00041125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00090943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.41 or 0.01586047 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000241 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00180287 BTC.

About Flash

Flash’s genesis date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.