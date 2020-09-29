Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $9.50 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.60% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Flex is bearing the brunt of sluggish demand from networking, data center, telecom and automotive as well as energy verticals due to the coronavirus crisis. Moreover, the disruptions in supply chains and higher lead times are adding to the woes. Increasing costs due to coronavirus outbreak and continuing investments on “Sketch-to-Scale” portfolio transition will keep margins under pressure in the near term. Moreover, the high debt level has jeopardized its ability to sustain share buybacks. The company suspended share repurchases in mid-March to improve liquidity and cash position amid the COVID-19 crisis. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, the company’s diversified portfolio with increased focus on end-markets like communications (5G), converged enterprise and cloud holds promise.”

Get Flex alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.90.

NASDAQ FLEX traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $10.87. 68,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,867,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.76. Flex has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Flex had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 3.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Flex will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Flex by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,247,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,826,000 after acquiring an additional 191,560 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Flex in the first quarter worth about $2,071,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Flex by 10.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 696,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 67,084 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Flex in the first quarter worth about $693,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Flex in the first quarter worth about $3,851,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flex (FLEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.