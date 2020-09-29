FOAM (FOAM) Market Cap Achieves $8.67 Million

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. FOAM has a market cap of $8.67 million and $27,152.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOAM token can currently be purchased for $0.0288 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex. In the last week, FOAM has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00266354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00041089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00091620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.59 or 0.01584033 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000241 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00180998 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,213,235 tokens. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

