Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FORR has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Forrester Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Forrester Research from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

Forrester Research stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $648.60 million, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.41.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $113.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.62 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 3,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $105,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,360.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 3,006 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,103 shares in the company, valued at $723,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Forrester Research by 160.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Forrester Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Forrester Research by 309.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Forrester Research by 52.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Forrester Research by 4.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

