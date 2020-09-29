Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Biotech, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in acquiring, developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Fortress Biotech, Inc., formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

FBIO has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Biotech has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.33.

Fortress Biotech stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $346.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.27. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 124.63% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 million. Equities analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robyn Hunter sold 28,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $124,611.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Hoenlein bought 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $300,006.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,006. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 59,688 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 140,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 43,475 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 2,092.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 20,921 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

