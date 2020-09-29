Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) Short Interest Up 95.7% in September

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, an increase of 95.7% from the August 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CTEQF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 28,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,916. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17. Fortune Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.27.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Minerals from $1.00 to $0.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

