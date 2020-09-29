Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Fossil Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fossil Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fossil Group has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $318.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.48. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 7.41%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

