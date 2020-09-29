Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. CJS Securities raised shares of Fox Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Shares of FOXF stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,928. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.27 and a 200-day moving average of $72.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $183.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.07 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 20.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 36,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $3,900,976.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,085.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $4,228,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,388 shares of company stock valued at $11,812,677 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 115.3% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.