Franchise Brands PLC (FRAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

Franchise Brands PLC (LON:FRAN) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Monday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

FRAN stock opened at GBX 107 ($1.40) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 93.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 97.32. The company has a market cap of $102.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41. Franchise Brands has a fifty-two week low of GBX 81 ($1.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 153 ($2.00).

In related news, insider Timothy Harris acquired 14,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £14,926.68 ($19,504.35). Also, insider Julia Rosalind Choudhury purchased 15,306 shares of Franchise Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £14,999.88 ($19,600.00).

Franchise Brands plc engages in franchising and related activities primarily in the United Kingdom. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and kerbed alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; and oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand.

