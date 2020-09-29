Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Short Interest Update

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 195.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In related news, Director Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $103,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 26,988 shares of company stock worth $279,456. 41.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEIM. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Frequency Electronics by 45.6% in the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 68,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Frequency Electronics by 550,350.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 14.2% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 24,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FEIM stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $10.53. 7,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,451. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $96.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.60. Frequency Electronics has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $12.19.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 million for the quarter.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

