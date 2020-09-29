FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FS KKR Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 14.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 113,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 108,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 77,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.5% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 330,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSK stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.91. 8,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.62.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 100.00% and a positive return on equity of 11.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

