Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.04.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $38.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market cap of $861.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.53 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.39. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $52.47.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $17.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 5.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,396 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $58,715.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 472,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,869,859.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,976 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $55,051.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 603,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,819,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,339 shares of company stock worth $10,741,514. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $461,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

