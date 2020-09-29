Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The compnay’s lead program includes FPI-1434, which is in clinical trial. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Hamilton, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FUSN. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.75.

FUSN opened at $12.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($2.49). As a group, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUSN. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $96,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $874,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $64,124,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $5,590,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $53,091,000. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

