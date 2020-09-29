Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:FFHL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:FFHL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 70.3% from the August 31st total of 13,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 126,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Fuwei Films stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 23,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,821. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. Fuwei Films has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 million, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.68.
About Fuwei Films
See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Fuwei Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuwei Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.