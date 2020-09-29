Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:FFHL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:FFHL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 70.3% from the August 31st total of 13,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 126,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fuwei Films stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 23,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,821. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. Fuwei Films has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 million, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.68.

About Fuwei Films

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes plastic films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers printing base films for use in printing and lamination; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; metallized films or aluminum plating base films for use in vacuum aluminum plating for flexible plastic lamination; high-gloss films for aesthetically enhanced packaging purposes; heat-sealable films for construction, printing, and making heat sealable bags; and laser holographic base films used as anti-counterfeit films for food, medicine, cosmetics, cigarettes, and alcohol packaging.

