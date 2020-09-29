Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) vs. Installed Building Products (OTCMKTS:IBP) Head to Head Analysis

Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) and Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Gafisa alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gafisa and Installed Building Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gafisa 0 0 0 0 N/A Installed Building Products 0 4 9 0 2.69

Installed Building Products has a consensus price target of $78.75, suggesting a potential downside of 21.44%. Given Installed Building Products’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Installed Building Products is more favorable than Gafisa.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.8% of Installed Building Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Installed Building Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gafisa and Installed Building Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gafisa -4.50% -2.66% -0.72% Installed Building Products 5.14% 45.67% 10.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gafisa and Installed Building Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gafisa $101.48 million 1.08 -$6.60 million N/A N/A Installed Building Products $1.51 billion 1.98 $68.16 million $3.29 30.47

Installed Building Products has higher revenue and earnings than Gafisa.

Volatility and Risk

Gafisa has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Installed Building Products has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Installed Building Products beats Gafisa on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gafisa

Gafisa S.A. operates as a homebuilder under the Gafisa brand in Brazil. The company develops and sells residential units, such as luxury buildings with swimming pools, gyms, visitor parking, and other amenities for middle and upper-income customers; and entry-level buildings and house units. It also develops land subdivisions for sale; and provides construction, technical, and real estate management services to third parties. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials. The company is also involved in the installation of insulation and sealant materials in various areas of a structure, which includes basement and crawl space, building envelope, attic, and acoustical. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial construction firms, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. The company was formerly known as CCIB Holdco, Inc. Installed Building Products, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Gafisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gafisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.