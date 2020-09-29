GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $195.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) to report sales of $195.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GALAPAGOS NV/S’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $246.15 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S posted sales of $715.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that GALAPAGOS NV/S will report full-year sales of $714.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $561.21 million to $882.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $719.48 million, with estimates ranging from $586.22 million to $895.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GALAPAGOS NV/S.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $129.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.41 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 8.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLPG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $221.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup upgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GALAPAGOS NV/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.23.

Shares of GLPG stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.74. 6,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,572. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.48. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $274.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 14.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

