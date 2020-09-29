Game.com Hits One Day Volume of $251,914.00 (GTC)

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Game.com has a market cap of $4.94 million and approximately $251,914.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Game.com has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. One Game.com token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, Gate.io, Bibox and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042905 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007079 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $518.50 or 0.04811563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009292 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057158 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033876 BTC.

About Game.com

GTC is a token. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . Game.com’s official website is game.com . The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com

Game.com Token Trading

Game.com can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bibox, BitForex and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Game.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Game.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

