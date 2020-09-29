GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.39.

Several research firms have recently commented on GME. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on GameStop from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded GameStop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in GameStop by 223.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 90,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 89.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 997,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 470,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GameStop by 964.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 210,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 191,052 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in GameStop during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in GameStop during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000.

Shares of NYSE GME traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $10.42. 186,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,851,934. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.35. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GameStop will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

