GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Short Interest Update

GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:GDL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,095. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.17. GDL Fund has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $9.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GDL Fund in the first quarter worth $83,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GDL Fund in the first quarter worth $86,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GDL Fund in the second quarter worth $112,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of GDL Fund in the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GDL Fund in the first quarter worth $154,000.

GDL Fund Company Profile

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

